DRAWING THE LINE

Published Wednesday

Culture begins when we start understanding ourselves, never before, because it’s born only and exclusively with the discovery of universal principles of unity because holistic thinking actually develops completely different neurological makeup (with embodiment of internal structural hierarchy of three different languages of reasoning as outcome of head, heart and gut).

metatalknews.com

metatalknews.com

awakenedmothers.ca

orientationcultural archiveneural development

