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Our Soldiers Are Resigning, Thanks Biden - Stinchfield
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170 views • July 19, 2021
President Biden de-powering the military and having critical race theory into their regiment. How is this going to help in time of war? Everyone looks out for the other, they become like a family, so what is the point of this again? 🤔
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