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#AskTheExperts II Trailer
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40 views • February 20, 2021
THE EXPERTS RESPOND to the BBC PROPAGANDA: PANORAMA!
Coming this Saturday, Brand New Tube at 7PM GMT, 2PM EST and many other platforms!
Another fantastic film by Oracle Films, who have been brave enough not to let the BBC and online backlash scare them into silence! In collaboration with CoviLeaks.
Please share with #DareToThink
We will not be silenced, we will not be stopped from spreading THE TRUTH and questioning ‘the science’!
Coming this Saturday, Brand New Tube at 7PM GMT, 2PM EST and many other platforms!
Another fantastic film by Oracle Films, who have been brave enough not to let the BBC and online backlash scare them into silence! In collaboration with CoviLeaks.
Please share with #DareToThink
We will not be silenced, we will not be stopped from spreading THE TRUTH and questioning ‘the science’!
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