Priming Underactive BACK Muscles for Functional Training

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#fitness #functional #prefatigue
I recently signed up with the Primal Health Coach Institute (link below!) and have started more functional training and diverging from hypertrophy training. However, muscles that are already underactive tend not to get the attention they deserve since mostly your prime movers are used for functional training (big lifts). See the video to find out what to do about getting your complimentary muscles involved!
Enjoy!
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