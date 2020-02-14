How I never ever get sick...

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306 views • February 14, 2020
https://silverlungs.com
Colloidal and Ionic Silver
The word "colloidal" is the most misrepresented term for almost all silver solutions produced today.
The general consumer only knows one word; colloidal. It's safe to say that most consumers have never even heard the term ionic which is what most silver solutions actually are.
Silver solution manufacturers realize that the general consumer does not know the word ionic and would never risk labeling their silver solution anything other than colloidal silver.
Proper Terminology
Colloidal Silver is properly defined as a solution of silver particles. A silver particle is two or more silver atoms.
Silver particles are pure metal that are not ionic nor bound to anything else. When they are in certain size ranges, the silver particles will shift the color of the solution to yellow and then to brown if the concentration increases towards 100 PPM and greater.
Colloidal and Ionic Silver
The word "colloidal" is the most misrepresented term for almost all silver solutions produced today.
The general consumer only knows one word; colloidal. It's safe to say that most consumers have never even heard the term ionic which is what most silver solutions actually are.
Silver solution manufacturers realize that the general consumer does not know the word ionic and would never risk labeling their silver solution anything other than colloidal silver.
Proper Terminology
Colloidal Silver is properly defined as a solution of silver particles. A silver particle is two or more silver atoms.
Silver particles are pure metal that are not ionic nor bound to anything else. When they are in certain size ranges, the silver particles will shift the color of the solution to yellow and then to brown if the concentration increases towards 100 PPM and greater.
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