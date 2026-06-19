Parents and State Authority, an interview with Brian Festa

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Who should have the final say in decisions involving children—parents, schools, courts, or government agencies? Across the country, ongoing legal battles continue to raise questions about parental authority, religious freedom, education, and public policy. As new laws and court rulings shape the conversation, the debate remains as relevant as ever. Watch the latest interview to explore the arguments, legal challenges, and broader implications surrounding the evolving relationship between parents and state authority.
#ParentalRights #EducationPolicy #FamilyIssues #PublicPolicy #CurrentEvents
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