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Turkey Wants to Arrest Atheist Turk Living Abroad for Ripping up Koran on Camera
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9 views • November 18, 2020
Turkish authorities and the media have started a dangerous mass campaign against Ibrahim Atabey, a Turkish ex-Muslim YouTuber living in Russia who recently ripped up the Koran due to the harassment he received from religious Turkish viewers.
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