https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVwmppzx0rc
8/15/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Blockchain ledger technology will soon be adopted around the world; there might be implementation of adverse laws attempting to discourage the use of digital currencies, but all those efforts will fail and the advent of blockchain technology is unstoppable; the EDA restrictions fired the first shot in the technology decoupling from the CCP. Next the financial information, statistics and all secrets of the CCP will be exposed to the world.