These 2nd Gen Campground Owners Have an Amazing VISION for a MOUNTAIN BIKING & PERMACULTURE Hub

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#VirginiaCreeperTrail #GraysonHighlands #Virginia
I have been coming up to Whitetop, VA for a couple seasons now to ride the Virginia Creeper Trail with friends. I stay at the Creeper Trail Campground and got to chatting with the owners, John & Bev this time around.
Both have a rich history in athleticism, engineering/technology, and are now the stewards of this campground which also is a former Christmas Tree farm! They are the 2nd generation caretakers and started looking at the raw potential of their acreage, resources, and gorgeous location nestled in Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
The campground is 20 minutes away from Grayson Highlands State Park, home to famous wild ponies and 5 minutes away from White Top Station, the start of the famous Virginia Creeper Trail (old railroad converted to bike trail) that runs from White Top Station 17 miles to Damascus, VA and another 17 to Abingdon, VA through waterfalls, meadows, and rolling hills. The mountain top the campground sits on is a dark zone, so the skies dance in the evening, unspoiled by any city lights close by.
Let's check out their vision for utilizing the land for mountain biking, permaculture, and turning Whitetop, VA into a hub of recreation, wilderness adventure, and agricultural regeneration.
If you are in the area, check out the Campground (tell John we sent you) and all the natural wonder nearby (links below)
Creeper Trail Campground (site 9 is the best)
https://creepertrailcampground.com/
Follow the Campground for Updates:
https://www.instagram.com/creepertrailcampground/
More About the Creeper Trail:
https://www.vacreepertrail.org/
Grayson Highlands State Park:
https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/grayson-highlands
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