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Dr. Robert Malone and Archbishop Viganò stand together against 'fundamentally evil' COVID tyranny
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142 views • December 23, 2021
In a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Robert Malone, the original inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, explained why he thinks that global totalitarianism is a bigger threat than the COVID-19 virus. During the interview, conducted by Dr. Maike Hickson, Malone praised the recent call of Archbishop Carlo Mario Viganò to form an anti-globalist alliance to combat COVID tyranny.
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