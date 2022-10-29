Abundant Health 08 The Wonders Of Water Barbara O'Neill

The year 2005. Barbara encourages us to be mindful of the vital importance of drinking enough water. Not drinking with meals allows good digestion. How the organs and cells deal with dehydration. She also provides instructions on hydrotherapy.
Subjects include: - Bloating, indigestion, flatulence, pepsinogen, hydrochloric acid, helicobacter, dehydration, constipation, bronchi, alveoli, asthma, emphysema, brain cell shrinkage, nerve transmission, coke, alcohol, tea, coffee, headache, hydrotherapy, red blood cells, white blood cells, immune system, sitz bath . . .
