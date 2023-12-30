Judge APPROVES Lawsuit Against CIA & Pompeo - Over Julian ASSANGE Surveillance! - Jimmy Dore

I'm sharing this video from today, Dec 29th, from 'The Jimmy Dore Show', on YouTube with his description below:

Judge APPROVES Lawsuit Against CIA & Pompeo Over Assange Surveillance!

Richard Roth is the lead attorney suing the CIA and former CIA head Mike Pompeo for spying on journalists and lawyers for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange while he was living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London. A judge recently ruled that the lawsuit can go forward, rejecting the CIA’s contention that copying data from the visitors’ electronic devices was perfectly aboveboard.

Watch Jimmy’s interview with Roth about the case and the outrageous CIA overreach in the Assange case.

