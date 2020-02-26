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Wuhan Residents Horrific Wailing and Screaming at Night
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1792 views • February 26, 2020
Warning: this is rather disturbing video.
Wuhan residents horrific wailing and screaming at night, wanting to escape. This video, along with many other videos leaked from China, should be preserved before it disappears from Youtube. Currently, if you search for this video, you will see endless stream of major outlets showing video of Wuhan residents "chanting uplifting messages" and "singing". Well, this video shows otherwise. It will curl your blood.
#Coronavirus China Outbreak
Wuhan residents horrific wailing and screaming at night, wanting to escape. This video, along with many other videos leaked from China, should be preserved before it disappears from Youtube. Currently, if you search for this video, you will see endless stream of major outlets showing video of Wuhan residents "chanting uplifting messages" and "singing". Well, this video shows otherwise. It will curl your blood.
#Coronavirus China Outbreak
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