WHO ARE THE HAMAS TERRORISTS?
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 21 hours ago

AMERICA IS THE GREAT SATAN AND ISRAEL IS THE LITTLE SATAN ACCORDING TO IRAN. GUESS WHAT? THAT'S THE TRUTH! ISRAEL LET THE RECENT WAR HAPPEN AND AMERICA IS A WILLING HANDY MAN ADDING TO THE INSANE CARNAGE. AMERICA THROUGH THE OCCULT CIA HAS BEEN WORKING WITH THESE TERRORISTS GROUPS FOREVER. IN FACT! THE CIA IS THE LARGEST TERRORIST ENTITY IN THE WORLD. THEY'RE CONTROLLED BY THE OCCULT MULTI TRILLION DOLLAR SATANIST FAMILIES OF THE WORLD. AMERICA HAS WIDE OPEN BORDERS AND NOW ANYONE AND EVERYONE IS HERE READY TO MURDER INNOCENT AMERICANS. WAKEUP BECAUSE THE CLOCK IS TICKING...

