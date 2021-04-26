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Dr Geert Vanden Bossche explains what happens to your immune system after you have taken the covid vaccine
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742 views • April 26, 2021
Hi in today’s video Ishare part of a video by Dr Geert about what happens to your immune system after you take the covid jab and it’s long term effects, link to full video is here https://www.brighteon.com/40b8c9db-b4a2-444e-bd70-69fe3959c9c8
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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