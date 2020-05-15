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Is your colon full of it?
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56 views • May 15, 2020
Digestion and proper elimination are very important to our overall health. Digestive enzymes are also helpful for weight loss and detoxification when taken with cooked food. Then there are proteolytic enzymes that can be taken between meals for systemic results. Dr King explains the GI tract and how to help it do its job.
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