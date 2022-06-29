James Roguski - Exposing Pfizer’s Fraud Re Injections for Children & Infants

James Roguski speaks with VCC about the FDA’s own data that highlights the fraud which was presented to the Vaccine Advisory Committee in June 2022, yet they still voted to authorize the shots for children and infants as young as 6 months old.





Oppose The Fraud: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/oppose-the-fraud?s=w





James' Substack: http://jamesroguski.substack.com/archive





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