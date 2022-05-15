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Rep. Mike Waltz: It's Easier to Get a Crack Pipe Than Baby Formula In Biden's America!
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61 views • May 15, 2022
[12.05.2022] Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration's lack of action about the baby formula crisis claiming it would be easier to get a "crack pipe" than to find formula during a press conference Thursday.
2,083 viewsMay 12, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lZHydUIXoUY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
2,083 viewsMay 12, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lZHydUIXoUY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
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