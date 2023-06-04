additional verse to "What a fellowship, what a joy divine, . . . "

https://youtu.be/09U8Mywbcwc whadda unity, whadda creativity, Jehovah, Yeshua, Ruach ha Kodesh, YOU spoke the WORD outta YOUR mouth, glory and light came right out, universe and everlasting life, glory, honor, praise adoration to YOU our KING, YOU are seated there on YOUR throne on high, and we are here on earth to do YOUR thing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.