How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Angie, Personnel Enhancement

Video Transcript

My name is Angie and I work in personnel enhancement. I was married actually. You have a partner that you really love and then all of the sudden it’s not there anymore and life was horrible. I totally almost lost interest in going on. My best friend told me, "That’s it. You need some Dianetics." So she took me in and gave me some Dianetics and it changed everything. All of it was totally gone. Life was totally back to normal as if none of that upset had ever occurred. That is more than I could have ever hoped for to achieve.

Explore the revolutionary discoveries of Dianetics. L. Ron Hubbard’s all-time bestselling book on the human mind, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, inspired a movement spanning every continent on earth.

Find out how painful experiences of your past can affect you in the present day. Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.

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