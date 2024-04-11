Create New Account
Did you know we can literally siphon electricity from the air?
What is happening
Jim Crenshaw

April 9, 2024


Tesla figured out how to harness the Aether over a hundreds of years ago! The technology was suppressed by JP Morgan, The Rockefeller’s and Thomas Edison. America couldn’t have free energy because it would make us hard to control.


Tesla should have been a household name in all of America and around the world. Sadly corruption and greed destroyed Tesla's inventions for free energy.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/keyUrC2JnMh1/

healthsciencefree energyteslaelectricityairfitnessatmospheresuppressedsiphonaetherjim crenshaw

