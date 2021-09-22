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Brother Devastated By Death of Baby Sister From Covid Jab (WARNING: Strong Language)
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141 views • September 22, 2021
In tears, this ticktocker who goes under the name “@bronx_stitch730_6.0”, from the Bronx, New York lamented over the death of his baby sister after her first dose of the Covid vaccine in a teary post and also reigned curses at Joe Biden, the government and anyone who forces people to get the vaccine.
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