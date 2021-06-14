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Mom in Carmel NY fights back against teaching critical race theory as board tries to tone police her
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80 views • June 14, 2021
Michael Jacques - 5 June 2921
Mom holds NOTHING back in unrelenting viral attack against school board Indoctrination: Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter, LGBT, All Police are Bad
Mom holds NOTHING back in unrelenting viral attack against school board Indoctrination: Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter, LGBT, All Police are Bad
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