Unsustainable

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52 views • April 11, 2021
The UN's Agenda for World Domination. Globalists in the Power Elite -- working through the United Nations -- are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism in order to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as "Agenda 21."
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