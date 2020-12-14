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Designer Called "Kovid" Created A Look Fashioned With A Facemask To Match Back In March 2019!
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98 views • December 14, 2020
MIRRORED from Child Of God
In an episode of Project Runway a designer by the name of "Kovid" shows us a brand new look fashioned with a good ol' mask to match! This is classic predictive programming but unfortunately I'm not sure many were tuned in for this one. The clip is taken from Season 17 Episode 3 "All The Rage" and originally aired on March 28, 2019.
In an episode of Project Runway a designer by the name of "Kovid" shows us a brand new look fashioned with a good ol' mask to match! This is classic predictive programming but unfortunately I'm not sure many were tuned in for this one. The clip is taken from Season 17 Episode 3 "All The Rage" and originally aired on March 28, 2019.
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