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UK Column News - 25th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 25th November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/MhOGsu9bnjQ
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Rishi Sunak Spending Review
Sources:
*********
ONS Net Borrowing Figures: -
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/bulletins/publicsectorfinances/october2020#borrowing-in-october-2020
01:57 - The UK Government Censorship and Disinformation Creation Operation
Sources:
*********
Laura Dodsworth Thread: -
https://twitter.com/BareReality/status/1330920102942957573
Thread Reader Link: -
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1330920102942957573.html
Damian Collins Statement: -
https://twitter.com/DamianCollins/status/1329795289033674754
Carl Heneghan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/DamianCollins/status/1329795289033674754
Spectator Article: -
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/do-masks-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-
Eatern Partnership Conference 2017: -
https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhood-enlargement/sites/near/files/eap_media_conference_programme.pdf
MIP Ukraine: - https://mkip.gov.ua/en/news/2313.html
DisInfoLab Conference: -
https://www.disinfo.eu/outreach/our-events/2018-brussels-disinfolab
Stratcom Event 2018 Workshop 3B: -
http://stratcomdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Speaker-Biographies-1.pdf
UK Column Integrity Initiative: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/integrity-initiative-look-deep-state
Integrity Initiative Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20181213123140/https://www.integrityinitiative.net/articles/statement-russian-media-publication-hacked-ii-documents
Theresa May Statement to the World Economic Forum: - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/01/theresa-may-davos-address/
Matt Hancock Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-03-01/debates/AE8A077E-3130-40BE-9F14-0DD177040D03/LevesonInquiry?highlight=tackle+challenges#contribution-0BC3A3B5-6221-4897-ADD8-F64E365CB723
Matt Hancock Statement 2: -
http://www.ukpol.co.uk/matt-hancock-2018-speech-on-the-future-of-the-media/
Andrew Parker Speech: -
https://www.mi5.gov.uk/news/director-general-andrew-parker-speech-to-bfv-symposium
UK Council for Internet Safety Working Group: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/831218/UKCIS_Digital_Resilience_Working_Group_Policy_Paper.pdf
The Rapid Response Unit: -
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20200203104056/https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/alex-aiken-introduces-the-rapid-response-unit/
Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://archive.is/UdZdt
HUT Eighteen: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-new-approach-to-information-warfare-huteighteen
Not Led By Science: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/not-led-by-science
30:47 - Charles Walker Point of Order on Brave Arrest of 78 Year Old Lawful Protester
34:42 - Only the People Can Be Violent
Sources:
*********
Lord Walney Appointment: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lord-walney-announced-as-independent-adviser-on-political-violence-and-disruption
Spi-B Threats: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/sites/default/files/documents/25-options-for-increasing-adherence-to-social-distancing-measures-22032020.pdf
38:09 - German Police State Emerges
Sources:
*********
Dr Gauland Address: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnNPFtHc3co
UK Column Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1331168544541847561
The Final Days: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baRvF6ZBK18
42:54 - NHS Alarming Flu Vaccine Fake Scarcity Demands
Sources:
*********
NHS Informed Consent Policy: -
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/consent-to-treatment/
Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: -
https://www.england.nhs.uk/author/dr-nikki-kanani/
Kings Fund General Advisory Council: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/whos-who/general-advisory-council
Kings Fund Who We Are: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/who-we-are
Kings Fun Corporate Partners: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/corporate-partners
Richard Murray Profile: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/whos-who/richard-murray
Kings Fund 2019 Annual Report: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-07/WEB_Trustees%20Annual%20Report_2019.pdf
Dr Rageshri Dhairyawan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/crageshri/status/1330942012061847558
57:30 - Intersectionality
Sources:
*********
Wikipedia Version: -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intersectionality
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200718235244/https://amp.theguardian.com/global/2020/jun/09/police-must-view-legitimate-anger-with-care-we-need-to-listen-to-our-communities
NY Times Article 001: - https://archive.is/HLxgw
NY Times Article 002: - https://archive.is/KCFjG
UKC One World Governance Articles: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/"One%20World%20Governance"
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/MhOGsu9bnjQ
Brian Gerrish and Mike Robinson with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Rishi Sunak Spending Review
Sources:
*********
ONS Net Borrowing Figures: -
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/bulletins/publicsectorfinances/october2020#borrowing-in-october-2020
01:57 - The UK Government Censorship and Disinformation Creation Operation
Sources:
*********
Laura Dodsworth Thread: -
https://twitter.com/BareReality/status/1330920102942957573
Thread Reader Link: -
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1330920102942957573.html
Damian Collins Statement: -
https://twitter.com/DamianCollins/status/1329795289033674754
Carl Heneghan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/DamianCollins/status/1329795289033674754
Spectator Article: -
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/do-masks-stop-the-spread-of-covid-19-
Eatern Partnership Conference 2017: -
https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhood-enlargement/sites/near/files/eap_media_conference_programme.pdf
MIP Ukraine: - https://mkip.gov.ua/en/news/2313.html
DisInfoLab Conference: -
https://www.disinfo.eu/outreach/our-events/2018-brussels-disinfolab
Stratcom Event 2018 Workshop 3B: -
http://stratcomdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Speaker-Biographies-1.pdf
UK Column Integrity Initiative: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/integrity-initiative-look-deep-state
Integrity Initiative Statement: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20181213123140/https://www.integrityinitiative.net/articles/statement-russian-media-publication-hacked-ii-documents
Theresa May Statement to the World Economic Forum: - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/01/theresa-may-davos-address/
Matt Hancock Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2018-03-01/debates/AE8A077E-3130-40BE-9F14-0DD177040D03/LevesonInquiry?highlight=tackle+challenges#contribution-0BC3A3B5-6221-4897-ADD8-F64E365CB723
Matt Hancock Statement 2: -
http://www.ukpol.co.uk/matt-hancock-2018-speech-on-the-future-of-the-media/
Andrew Parker Speech: -
https://www.mi5.gov.uk/news/director-general-andrew-parker-speech-to-bfv-symposium
UK Council for Internet Safety Working Group: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/831218/UKCIS_Digital_Resilience_Working_Group_Policy_Paper.pdf
The Rapid Response Unit: -
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20200203104056/https://gcs.civilservice.gov.uk/news/alex-aiken-introduces-the-rapid-response-unit/
Oliver Dowden Statement: - https://archive.is/UdZdt
HUT Eighteen: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/a-new-approach-to-information-warfare-huteighteen
Not Led By Science: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/blogs/not-led-by-science
30:47 - Charles Walker Point of Order on Brave Arrest of 78 Year Old Lawful Protester
34:42 - Only the People Can Be Violent
Sources:
*********
Lord Walney Appointment: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lord-walney-announced-as-independent-adviser-on-political-violence-and-disruption
Spi-B Threats: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/sites/default/files/documents/25-options-for-increasing-adherence-to-social-distancing-measures-22032020.pdf
38:09 - German Police State Emerges
Sources:
*********
Dr Gauland Address: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnNPFtHc3co
UK Column Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/ukcolumn/status/1331168544541847561
The Final Days: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baRvF6ZBK18
42:54 - NHS Alarming Flu Vaccine Fake Scarcity Demands
Sources:
*********
NHS Informed Consent Policy: -
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/consent-to-treatment/
Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: -
https://www.england.nhs.uk/author/dr-nikki-kanani/
Kings Fund General Advisory Council: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/whos-who/general-advisory-council
Kings Fund Who We Are: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/who-we-are
Kings Fun Corporate Partners: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/corporate-partners
Richard Murray Profile: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/about-us/whos-who/richard-murray
Kings Fund 2019 Annual Report: -
https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-07/WEB_Trustees%20Annual%20Report_2019.pdf
Dr Rageshri Dhairyawan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/crageshri/status/1330942012061847558
57:30 - Intersectionality
Sources:
*********
Wikipedia Version: -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intersectionality
Guardian Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200718235244/https://amp.theguardian.com/global/2020/jun/09/police-must-view-legitimate-anger-with-care-we-need-to-listen-to-our-communities
NY Times Article 001: - https://archive.is/HLxgw
NY Times Article 002: - https://archive.is/KCFjG
UKC One World Governance Articles: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/"One%20World%20Governance"
Keywords
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