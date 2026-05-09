SDK #820 The Draco Reptilians, The Phoenicians, and the Tunnels.

Hidden Alien Technology

Under The Getty

TruthCatRadio.com

So now Trump is going to come out and say that USA has contact with aliens. Is this the first step is making an attack on OTG? The concept of densities was circulating, and seemed to cause an internet disruption. Could it be that we are the source experts on this, and that this also must be hijacked? Could the OTG mission to genocide Draco, Grey, and Annunaki be be used to suggest that we are a threat to the world, by attacking a superior entity? Again, we are not a small phenomena, we are the root of change in this reality. In making efforts to stop us, the enemy will have to make huge changes in the world to counter our effect.





ALIEN PSYOP





Could the OTG mission to genocide Draco, Grey, and Annunaki be used to suggest that we are a threat to the world, by attacking a superior entity?

#Occupy The Getty





TruthCatRadio.com



