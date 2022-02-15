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The Only Sure Way To Defeat The Great Reset (Ep. 108) - Patriot's Nation
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90 views • February 15, 2022
On this week’s episode of Patriot’s Nation, I play replays of the introduction as well as chapters 1 and 2 from my Who Is Jesus series and I then share the Gospel.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
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Read my blog, My Fellow Patriots: PatRiotOfficial.Substack.com
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Follow me on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/patriotofficial
Comments or questions? Email me at [email protected]
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
Watch on Rumble: www.rumble.com/patriotofficial
Watch on Odysee: www.odysee.com/@patriotofficial
Listen on Android: https://bit.ly/3echndR
Listen on Apple: https://apple.co/3wD7qfQ
Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ASA5ks
Listen on Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3i2YDic
Listen on iHeartRadio: https://ihr.fm/3kfy8ZH
Listen on Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/show/2131212
Listen on Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/patriots-nation
Read my blog, My Fellow Patriots: PatRiotOfficial.Substack.com
Follow me on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PatRiotOfficial/posts
Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/PatRiotOfficial
Follow me on CloutHub: https://clthb.co/xF3B5yync1Ar1DAf7
Follow me on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/patriotofficial
Comments or questions? Email me at [email protected]
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