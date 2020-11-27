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New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy having dinner with his maskless family
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27 views • November 27, 2020
"We're urging everybody to keep their Thanksgiving plans as small as possible because we know that indoor gatherings and homes are particularly dangerous places for COVID-19 to spread," Murphy said during a state coronavirus briefing last Monday (September 16 2020). "The smaller the gathering is, the less likely it is that someone is infected and puts their loved ones at risk. It is that simple."
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