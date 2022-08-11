Which minority is controlling us and what they want - Interview with Ernst Wolff by Elsa Mittmannsgruber - Part 2

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Mark Twain once said,
"It's not what we don't know that gets us into trouble, but what we
falsely believe." And what or who have we believed so far? In this interview,
Ernst Wolff shares his expert knowledge of the financial sector and reveals the
connections between the all-directing digital-financial complex, the tremendous
upheaval of the financial system, and the role of the virus in it.
👉 https://kla.tv/21856
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