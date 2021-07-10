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Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. explains why the 2nd Shot is more deadly than the 1st
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900 views • July 10, 2021
Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. explains why the 2nd Shot is more deadly than the 1st and why it's far more likely to lead to blood clots
It's too late to play stupid
There's literally no excuse anymore with the wealth of knowledge put out there by repeatedly banned and censored world reknown doctors
The truth will out one way or another
It's too late to play stupid
There's literally no excuse anymore with the wealth of knowledge put out there by repeatedly banned and censored world reknown doctors
The truth will out one way or another
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