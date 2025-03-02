The Control Cabal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(NOW WITH AUDIO!) - The world has been controlled primarily by a secretive cabal, deriving from a 5000-year-old death cult, that orchestrates banking, finance, intelligence, governments, politics, media, big corporations, medicine, militaries, war and more.
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com