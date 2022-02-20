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Dr. Hodkinson: "This Vaccine Was Never Needed ,It’s Experimental, It’s Not Working And It’s Killing People"
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470 views • February 20, 2022
Dr. Hodkinson: "This Vaccine Was Never Needed in the First Place"
"We don't introduce experimental products into billions of people's arms [for an upper respiratory infection]. There never was a public health emergency, which is the underpinning for emergency use authorization."
"We don't introduce experimental products into billions of people's arms [for an upper respiratory infection]. There never was a public health emergency, which is the underpinning for emergency use authorization."
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