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Desde el principio, muchísimas cosas relacionadas con la pandemia han estado delante de vuestros ojos y no las habeis visto..
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46 views • February 02, 2022
Desde el principio, muchísimas cosas relacionadas con la pandemia han estado delante de vuestros ojos y no las habeis visto.
Como ejemplo pongo la vacuna Astrazeneca: ADN recombinante, células extraidas de bebés abortados con 14 semanas... etc...
¡Aprende a investigar por ti mismo!
Puedes seguirme en: t.me/ElAdeptoIniciado
Como ejemplo pongo la vacuna Astrazeneca: ADN recombinante, células extraidas de bebés abortados con 14 semanas... etc...
¡Aprende a investigar por ti mismo!
Puedes seguirme en: t.me/ElAdeptoIniciado
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