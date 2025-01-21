405) Biologia ou Tecnologia — A escolha espiritual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte — (@Psinergy_vault) Psinergy_vault -- i am not Sabrina :) the content is mirrored from Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel; Nov. 22, 2024.
Disa Oconus & 1983 Conus 1/2: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy_vault:8/Disa-Oconus---1983-Conus-12:3
SCIENTIST WARNS: AI Soon To Replace Human Biology If We Allow it - Gregg Braden Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSd0HfEQ43M
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal