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'Until Victory Is Won'
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41 views • May 03, 2022
‘Until The Fight Is Done’
* DJT’s victory in 2016 was a complete surprise to people in DC.
* Dems couldn’t handle this outcome.
* Dem target: it’s gotta be all Russia’s fault.
* For Dems, this is just payback for the 2016 election.
* Crazy Nancy brings Dem delegation to Ukraine.
* Dems: regime change is the ultimate goal.
* No one is explaining what any of this means.
* This is the most reckless foreign policy in history.
* DC is pushing us into a conflict with Russia.
* The escalation is continuing at a remarkable pace.
* We are sending tons of $ and weapons to Ukraine.
* Dems are using this conflict to their advantage.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305534119112
* DJT’s victory in 2016 was a complete surprise to people in DC.
* Dems couldn’t handle this outcome.
* Dem target: it’s gotta be all Russia’s fault.
* For Dems, this is just payback for the 2016 election.
* Crazy Nancy brings Dem delegation to Ukraine.
* Dems: regime change is the ultimate goal.
* No one is explaining what any of this means.
* This is the most reckless foreign policy in history.
* DC is pushing us into a conflict with Russia.
* The escalation is continuing at a remarkable pace.
* We are sending tons of $ and weapons to Ukraine.
* Dems are using this conflict to their advantage.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305534119112
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