The Greatest Principle: Do Your Best!

This is correlated to that of the principle of care, but put in another way you may prefer, and brought to optimization and sustainability. Do you constantly strive to improvement? Are you always willing to learn? To hear others' out? To take all the action steps that you know will help? To get involved as much as possible? Are you going to create what hasn't been created, as you see fit? Are you going to express your unique self? Are you going to open yourself up to many different communities instead of seclude yourself to just one? LEARN & ACTION: https://nita.one/advanced All You Will NOT Be Told About Modern Abolitionism & Slavery: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbLQXPpwJgnaKBcN7GtQB8nD My First Book (On Slavery): https://nita.one/truth My Second Book (On Natures): https://nita.one/wisdom All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://nita.one/summitguidelines NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat Second Channel (Livestream Vods): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/ - #principle #principles #axioms #maxims #maxim #axiom #wayofliving #living #foundation #principleofcare #care