Situation Update, Sep 2, 2022 - The geoengineering KILL SWITCH has been activated for the entire planet - Ft. Dane Wigington

0:00 Intro

0:56 Dane Wigington

1:04:55 Other News





- Featuring an extended interview (1 hour) with Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch

- Detailed discussions of atmospheric alterations to attack the biosphere of Earth

- How weather weapons are used to cause mass #famine and starvation across the planet

- How atmospheric spraying is altering soil pH and obliterating forests and crops

- Discussion around "The Dimming" and #chemtrails and their true purpose

- Why BILLIONS of humans will die if we don't stop the planetary genocide soon

- US utility companies SEIZE control over household thermostats

- Amazon.com solar rooftops erupt into flames as "green energy" pukes







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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