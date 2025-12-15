BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Water Shift That Signals a 6000 Year Cycle Reset
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2154 followers
2
276 views • 1 day ago

Global climate cycles begin a historic transformation, flipping back to “wetter, cooler” conditions unseen in 6,000 years. Ancient mega-lakes in Africa are refilling and whoever controls the water and electricity will control the future. What is the next global superpower?


Keywords
us foreign policydavid dubyneafrican resourcesadapt 2030europe energy crisisresource warswhat comes nextenergy securityglobal power shiftbrics expansionafrica developmentfuture of energythe civilization cycle podcastafrica energynigeria morocco pipelineglobal geopoliticstrans sahara pipelineeconomic realignmentpipeline politics
