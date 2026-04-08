US Special Forces fell directly into a trap set by Iranian forces in central Isfahan province - info obtained by PressTV

"American Special Forces fell directly into a trap set by Iranian forces"

​​​​​​​WATCH: Information obtained by Press TV regarding the recent operation by the American-Israeli coalition in the central Isfahan province reveals a MAJOR STRATEGIC DEFEAT for the enemy.

@PressTV

Adding:

🔴 Supreme national security council:

🔺Iran achieved historic victory by forcing criminal US to accept its 10-point plan.

🔺US has accepted Iran's control over Strait of Hormuz, enrichment right, removal of all sanctions.

🔺 US has accepted to stop aggression, pay compensation for damages, withdraw it's forced from region.

🔺 Statement of the Iran Supreme National Security Council:

🔴"Good news to the dear nation of Iran! Nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved."

🔴"The noble people of Iran should know that, thanks to the sacrifices of their children and their historic presence on the scene, the enemy has been begging for a ceasefire for over a month."

🔴"However, the country's officials have responded negatively to all these requests, because it was decided from the very beginning that the war would continue until the objectives were achieved — including the enemy's regret and desperation, and the removal of the long-term threat to the country."

🔴"The war has thus continued until today, the fortieth day."

🔴"Iran has repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the US president and continues to emphasize that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline from the enemy."

🔴"Now we give the great nation of Iran the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat."

🔴"Iran's historic decision, backed by the unified support of the entire nation, is to continue this battle for as long as necessary, so that its immense achievements are consolidated, and new security and political equations in the region are created based on the acceptance of Iran's power and sovereignty and that of the Resistance."

🔴"In this regard, and in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei (may Allah protect him), and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council — and given Iran's upper hand and that of the Resistance on the battlefield, the enemy's inability to carry out its threats despite all its claims, and the official acceptance of all the rightful demands of the Iranian people — it was decided that negotiations will be held in Islamabad to finalize the details."

🔴"So that within a maximum of 15 days, the details of Iran's victory on the battlefield will also be cemented in political negotiations."

🔴"In this same vein, while rejecting all enemy proposals, Iran has drafted a 10-article plan and presented it to the American side through Pakistan."

🔴"In it, Iran emphasized fundamental points such as: controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran's armed forces (which grants Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position); the necessity of ending the war against all components of the Axis of Resistance (which would mean the historic defeat of the child-killing Israeli regime's aggression); the withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and positions in the region; establishing a safe transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz that guarantees Iran's dominance according to the agreed protocol; full payment of damages to Iran according to estimates; the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council; the release of all of Iran's blocked assets and properties abroad; and finally, the approval of all these items in a binding UN Security Council resolution."

🔴"It should be noted that the approval of this resolution will turn all these agreements into binding international law and will create a major diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation."

🔴"Now the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the American side, despite all its apparent threats, has accepted these principles as the basis for negotiations and has submitted to the will of the Iranian nation."

🔴"Based on this, it was decided at the highest level that Iran will conduct negotiations with the American side in Islamabad for two weeks, strictly based on these principles."

🔴"It is emphasized that this does not mean the end of the war."

🔴"Iran will only accept the end of the war once the details are finalized in the negotiations, given the acceptance of the principles set forth in the 10-article plan."