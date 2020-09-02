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Tory Smith: We Are Down to 6% of The Dark Ones Here On Planet Earth! June 23, 2015
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313 views • September 02, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Tory Smith share a intel packed interview full of juicy information about what's gone down with the solar system, military, and more. Tory shares amazing details on how annoying it is to deal with these "nonhuman" beings that create such havoc and how much clearing has actually taken place within our solar system. He provides a detailed list of the cleared status of each planet within out solar system. They review everything from the new DARPA weapons being used on Light Warriors, who really shot President Kennedy, the evacuation of the sun, the major removal of reptilians, how black ops "function" on the other side, martial law experiments, updates on Bruce Jenner, Michael Jackson and much much more. Enjoy this casual exchange with a bit of humor tossed in for the ride!
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