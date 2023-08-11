Create New Account
💥At the Vremyevsky Outpost, the Soldiers of 1466 Regiment of 127 motorised rifle division got an M113 as a Trophy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

💥At the Vremyevsky outpost, the soldiers of 1466 regiment of 127 motorised rifle division got an M113 as a trophy. However, it will have to be repaired and cleaned from its previous owners before the battle.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

