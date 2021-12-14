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BRITISH GUY WARNS THE U.K WE ARE IN A STATE OF WAR WITH ZIONIST ISRAEL | SUBVERSION A WEAPON OF WAR
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171 views • December 14, 2021
BRITISH GUY WARNS THE U.K WE ARE IN A STATE OF WAR WITH ZIONIST ISRAEL | SUBVERSION A WEAPON OF WAR
many of us have known this for a very long time and its good to see that more people in the U.K, europe and america are understanding this, subversion is a weapon of war and its being waged on all of us. israel is no friend to the west, never was, never is and never ever will be. credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/english-man-039-s-message-to-those-wondering-why-know-your-enemy_8HvoNPqqxZnvMNh.html
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
many of us have known this for a very long time and its good to see that more people in the U.K, europe and america are understanding this, subversion is a weapon of war and its being waged on all of us. israel is no friend to the west, never was, never is and never ever will be. credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/english-man-039-s-message-to-those-wondering-why-know-your-enemy_8HvoNPqqxZnvMNh.html
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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