Fight For Religious Liberty & Forced Vaccines ~ Vaccine Mandates is Striking Back ~

In today's discussion we will talk about a controversial hearing with the DOJ (department of Justice), which involves medical exemptions being accepted, but they wanted to get Trump to give them permission so to speak, to turn their backs on religious exemptions and shove it under the metaphorical carpet. We will also talk about how mainstream media almost succeeded in the bamboozling of the Trump administration, until they realized that the real people wanted vaccines to be done away with, and so Trump got back on the saddle. We will also talk about the A.I. gold rush and community concerns and the come back of raw milk. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode of 479: MANDATE MANIA, GLYPHOSATE LOOPHOLES & THE DATA CENTER GOLD RUSH.





References:

- E479: THE HIGHWIRE: MANDATE MANIA, GLYPHOSATE LOOPHOLES & THE DATA CENTER GOLD RUSH

https://rumble.com/v7atjie-episode-479-mandate-mania-glyphosate-loopholes-and-the-data-center-gold-rus.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Parasite Realm Of Demons In Your Body

https://rumble.com/v6zou38-parasite-realm-of-demons-in-your-body.html?e9s=src_v1_wh&playlist_id=watch-history







