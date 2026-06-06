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Fight For Religious Liberty & Forced Vaccines ~ Vaccine Mandates is Striking Back ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will talk about a controversial hearing with the DOJ (department of Justice), which involves medical exemptions being accepted, but they wanted to get Trump to give them permission so to speak, to turn their backs on religious exemptions and shove it under the metaphorical carpet. We will also talk about how mainstream media almost succeeded in the bamboozling of the Trump administration, until they realized that the real people wanted vaccines to be done away with, and so Trump got back on the saddle. We will also talk about the A.I. gold rush and community concerns and the come back of raw milk. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode of 479: MANDATE MANIA, GLYPHOSATE LOOPHOLES & THE DATA CENTER GOLD RUSH.


References:

- E479: THE HIGHWIRE: MANDATE MANIA, GLYPHOSATE LOOPHOLES & THE DATA CENTER GOLD RUSH

  https://rumble.com/v7atjie-episode-479-mandate-mania-glyphosate-loopholes-and-the-data-center-gold-rus.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- Parasite Realm Of Demons In Your Body

  https://rumble.com/v6zou38-parasite-realm-of-demons-in-your-body.html?e9s=src_v1_wh&playlist_id=watch-history



Keywords
glyphosatecensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccineaipharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationmandatesdatatheanloopholesmandatecentermania19covidinconvenient
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