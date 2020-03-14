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WHO'S LIABLE?
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28 views • March 14, 2020
In the United States, who's liable for an injury caused by any vaccines deemed "safe and effective" by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)?
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/whos-liable/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/whos-liable/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
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