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Trump Makes Appearance At Daytona 500, Takes Lap Around Track in ‘Beast’ Limo
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22 views • February 17, 2020
Infowars.com - February 16, 2020
President Trump visited the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where he took several laps around the track in “The Beast” presidential limo before the race began.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-trump-makes-appearance-at-daytona-500-takes-lap-around-track-in-beast-vehicle/
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President Trump visited the Daytona 500 on Sunday, where he took several laps around the track in “The Beast” presidential limo before the race began.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-trump-makes-appearance-at-daytona-500-takes-lap-around-track-in-beast-vehicle/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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