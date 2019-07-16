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Larry Kudlow: Trump's tariffs have hurt China
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166 views • July 16, 2019
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on billionaire investor Peter Thiel's comments about Google, the future of USMCA, U.S. trade talks with China, reports President Trump is considering removing Wilbur Ross as Commerce Secretary, Trump's Made in America Showcase and the state of the U.S. economy.
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