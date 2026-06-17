The Hidden Meaning of Spiritual Authority | Studies with Stearman-JUNE 17 2026

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In today's message, we study one of the most debated passages in the New Testament: 1 Corinthians 11. Looking beyond cultural traditions and external appearances, Gary examines Paul's deeper message concerning spiritual authority, prayer, marriage, worship, and the proper relationship between men and women in God's design.