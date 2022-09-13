Create New Account
LIVE FROM FRANCE: ENERGY CRISIS APPROACHING RAPIDLY!
Published 2 months ago |
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter


September 12, 2022


Dalton Clodfelter recording remotely in France as power is cut due to energy crisis! Tonight we discuss the on going resource war, political murder, and Russia feeding the poor in 4D chess move!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1juk43-live-from-france-energy-crisis-approaching-rapidly.html

current eventsrussiafrancepolitical murderenergy crisisfeeding the poordalton clodfelterright dissidentpower cut offresource war4d chess move

