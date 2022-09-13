LIVE FROM FRANCE: ENERGY CRISIS APPROACHING RAPIDLY!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 12, 2022
Dalton Clodfelter recording remotely in France as power is cut due to energy crisis! Tonight we discuss the on going resource war, political murder, and Russia feeding the poor in 4D chess move!
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