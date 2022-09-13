The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 12, 2022
Dalton Clodfelter recording remotely in France as power is cut due to energy crisis! Tonight we discuss the on going resource war, political murder, and Russia feeding the poor in 4D chess move!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1juk43-live-from-france-energy-crisis-approaching-rapidly.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.