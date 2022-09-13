What Is Going On September 24 2022

https://tjcon.org/
Watch the full video here: https://rumble.com/register/teamjesuschristofnazareth/
Check This Out! - https://bit.ly/3RJYh0l
What's Going On September 24, 2022?
Links:
https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-operation-london-bridge-explained/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/german-legislator-warns-of-september-24th-everyone-will-remember-exactly-where-he-or-she-was-video/
https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1565716868484177921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1565716868484177921%7Ctwgr%5E0e41051595489f97f0d8edd6246ce39b963122b2%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhalturnerradioshow.com%2Findex.php%2Fen%2Fnews-page%2Fworld%2Fooops-german-legislator-lets-slip-the-date
https://fortune.com/2022/09/06/ups-drivers-who-earn-95000-a-year-are-threatening-to-strike-and-it-could-hurt-virtually-every-american-look-at-what-happened-in-1997/?ref=biztoc.com&curator=biztoc.com
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/12/large-rail-labor-unions-move-closer-to-a-strike.html
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/09/new-york-declares-polio-state-of-emergency-00055925
https://drudge.com/news/261608/navy-says-all-ufo-videos-classified
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/us-army-recommends-food-stamps-for-soldiers-struggling-with-inflation/ar-AA11G5d0
#electricity #economy #gold #tjcon @tjcon #truth #rumble #brighteon #Twiter #Instagram #water #food #silver @goldenstatemint #prepper #collapse #ups #newyork
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.